BSFR rescues kitten stuck underneath SUV hood

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A kitten trapped underneath a vehicle’s hood was in luck when a bystander nearby heard her meowing.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was called to the scene just steps away from the the Broward Sheriff’s Office headquarters, located in the area of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 25th Avenue, after meowing could be heard coming from an SUV in the parking lot, on Thursday morning.

When meowing was heard from under the hood of an SUV and a kitten was found trapped under the engine, bystanders knew just who to call: BSO Fire Rescue! Here, Lt. Brian Vengoechea carefully cradles our new friend following the rescue. 🐈 🚙 👨🏾‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/99ozh2Skaj — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 11, 2019

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Lt. Brian Vengoechea safely removed the kitten from under the vehicle’s engine.

