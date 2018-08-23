BSFR rescue cat from burning building in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cat was saved from a burning building after a warehouse caught fire in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded just after 4 p.m., Thursday, to the scene of a fire at the business along Northwest 40th Court and Powerline Road.

Around 60 firefighters were in the area working to put out the flames.

One of the firefighters managed to save a cat from the burning building.

The cat was administered oxygen and is expected to be OK.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.