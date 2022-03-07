DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A frazzled feline was saved from a shower drain in Deerfield Beach.

A woman was bathing her kitten in a shower when it’s little toe got stuck, Sunday afternoon.

The cat owner was able to remove the drain disk and meet Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters outside the home along the 200 block of Northeast 42nd Court.

Firefighters managed to cut the disk from the kitten’s toe.

The kitten is resting comfortably and is expected to be OK.

