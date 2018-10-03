BSFR helps during cleanup of home with collapsed ceiling in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue lent a helping hand after a family’s ceiling collapsed in West Park.

A video posted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office on Twitter showed crews participating in the cleanup efforts at the home along Harvard Road, Wednesday.

#BSFR is ALWAYS looking to go the extra mile. Today one family experienced a terrible situation when their ceiling collapsed in their kitchen due to a roof leak. While Rescue treated husb for minor injury, engine company cleaned up the mess. #BestFootFoward #ProudToServe pic.twitter.com/qcnBvY3WIb — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 3, 2018

A leaky pipe caused a chunk of ceiling to collapse in the home’s kitchen.

Drywall fell on one of the residents, who was treated on the scene.

