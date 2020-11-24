BSFR demonstrates how to deep fry turkeys safely this Thanksgiving

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fried turkeys are tasty, but are also considered a holiday hazard.

On Tuesday morning, firefighters with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue offered words of warning on how to deep fry turkeys safely this year.

The firefighters demonstrated how quickly this method of cooking turkeys can go wrong.

They advised those celebrating the holiday to first make sure the turkeys are thawed completely.

The frying pot should only be filled up to the fill line and the oil should not be overheated.

“Make sure you do it outdoors. Never, ever fry a turkey inside the home,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane. “Thanksgiving and the days leading up to Thanksgiving are some of the most significant fire days of the entire year. We run many, many, many calls for fires — structure fires, house fires — the days leading up to Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Day.”

Firefighters claim those who follow their tips will avoid their Thanksgiving Day turning into a Thanksgiving nightmare.

