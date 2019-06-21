BSFR crews save severely dehydrated worker in Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a Port Everglades worker to the hospital after he suffered severe dehydration.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units and a BSFR Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene just before 1 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the man became severely dehydrated while loading large bags of sand onto a cargo ship.

The Technical Rescue Team carefully lifted the man from the vessel in a patient transport basket as he was too sick to leave on his own.

The worker was treated by paramedics on scene before being transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale in serious condition.

Temperatures where the man was working exceeded 100 degrees.

