WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue stepped up to help a family in Weston who lost all of their Christmas presents in a car fire.

Crew members delivered toys and gifts to the family on Thursday, two days after the family’s vehicle caught fire at the Publix in Glade Circle.

BSFR crews responded and put it out.

No one was hurt.

