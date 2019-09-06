BSFR: 9 children transported to hospital after ingesting unknown substance that looked like candy

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Several children at a Cooper City school were taken to the hospital after they became sick after ingesting an unknown substance that, fire officials said, looked like candy.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the Renaissance Charter School at Cooper City along the 2800 block of North Palm Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Paramedics transported nine children — seven boys and two girls — to Memorial Hospital West with symptoms that were not life-threatening.

“Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue received a call for a total of nine adolescents, which were stricken ill from an unknown ingestion of a substance,” Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Chief Michael Kane said. “Seven boys and two girls were affected. When fire rescue responded out to the scene, they transported all nine to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their parents have been contacted at this point. They’ve all been transported to Memorial West Hospital.”

The children are all expected to be OK.

Most of the children should have returned home, and if they have not yet, they are expected to return home soon.

