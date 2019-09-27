BSFR: 1 transported after airplane passengers smell odor, begin feeling ill

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after passengers began feeling ill on a Southwest Airlines flight out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the airport at around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

7Skyforce HD captured several fire rescue trucks surrounding the aircraft at Gate A5.

According to fire officials, there was an odor on an outbound Southwest Airlines flight to Havana, and people complained about feeling ill.

It remains unknown if the flight took off from the airport and returned.

Paramedics transported one person to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition. Airport officials said a Southwest Airlines employee was the one who was transported.

Fire officials said a hazmat team has responded to the scene, and they have determined that the odor may have come from the cargo hold.

Airport officials said the smell may have come from the acetone in a nail polish remover.

Investigators have since emptied the luggage from the Boeing 737’s cargo hold.

Southwest issued a statement about two hours after rescue crews responded: “We do have a flight from Fort Lauderdale that is being swapped to a different aircraft due to an odor in the cargo hold. As a precaution, a team was brought in to inspect the aircraft. The flight will depart soon utilizing a different aircraft.”

