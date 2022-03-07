MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida paddle boarders were whisked away by brutal winds and pushed out to sea.

Three paddle boarders were no match for mother nature Sunday, near Marathon.

One of them drifted out almost a mile from the shore.

Law enforcement responded to the call and rushed out to sea to rescue them.

None of the paddle boarders suffered any major injuries.

