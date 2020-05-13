Brush fires shut down portion of I-75 in southwest Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Brush fires and smoky conditions caused officials to shut down a section of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley in southwest Florida on Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

In a tweet, the agency said that troopers will continue to monitor conditions throughout the day. They advised motorists to proceed with caution and have set up detours.

#wildfire update: Both the #22ndAveSE and the #36thAveSE fires are now being reported as one fire, named the #36thAveSE fire. Size is at 4,000 acres and 0% containment. @FLForestService @CollierPIO — FFS Caloosahatchee (@FFS_cafc) May 14, 2020

Nearby roads, including U.S. 41, remained open to traffic on Thursday morning.

🚨WILDFIRE ALERT🚨 3 Collier County fires in progress, 12 @FLForestService units working:#22ndAveFire: 1500 acres 0% contained#36thAveFire: 2500 acres 0% contained Fire south of Alligator Alley near MM 92, 3 units en route. Evacuations in progress. More info as available. pic.twitter.com/PU47zcNdAY — FL Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services (@FDACS) May 14, 2020

Alligator Alley extends from near Naples on Florida’s Gulf Coast, to Broward County in South Florida.

#MDFR along with @CityofMiamiFire, @CoralGablesFire and @BrowardSheriff Fire Rescue are enroute to provide mutual aid for Collier County as part of an Engine Strike Team in response to brush fires near the Golden Gate Estates area. pic.twitter.com/rNAMXTXf5S — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) May 14, 2020

There were four brush fires burning a total of about 400 acres (162 hectares) in the area, officials said on Wednesday night.

One of the fires threatened about 30 homes in the Collier County area of Golden Gate Estates, according to the Florida Forestry Service.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were coordinating voluntary evacuations in the areas near the fires, the Naples Daily News reported.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District led efforts to fight the blazes, while two Lee County strike teams and one Sarasota County team also responded, Naples Fire Chief Kingman Schuldt said.

