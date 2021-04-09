Brush fire sparks in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a brush fire that sparked in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel could be seen spraying water on the blaze along U.S. 1 near Card Sound Road at around 4 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the fire began burning at around 1 p.m.

U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road were shut down until crews contained the blaze, but both roadways have reopened to traffic.

