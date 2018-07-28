WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are monitoring a brush fire that broke out on Friday along Alligator Alley in West Broward.

A 7News viewer sent in video of the blaze that has consumed several acres.

Officials believe lightning sparked the flames and said the fire will burn itself out eventually.

The blaze is not burning near any homes. Firefighters are not expected to respond.

