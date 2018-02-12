Brush fire near Florida City shuts down Card Sound Road, US 1

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Smoke from a brush fire that sparked near Florida City led authorities to shut down U.S. 1 and Card Sound Road in the area, Monday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the blaze, near the location where Card Sound Road veers off U.S. 1, just before 9:15 p.m.

Officials said U.S. 1 is shut down between Florida City and Key Largo due to the smoke from the brush fire.

18 Mile Stretch is now open to traffic in both directions. Please drive carefully as there maybe some smoke still in the area. — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) February 13, 2018

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, all traffic in and out of the county at the 18-mile stretch and Card Sound Road has reopened in both directions. They advised drivers to proceed with caution because smoke remains in the area.

This is the third brush fire that has sparked in the past three days.

