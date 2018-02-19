Brush fire in SWMD threatens horses, homes

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire erupted in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forestry responded to the fire, which threatened nearby homes and horse-riding facilities near Southwest 139th Block and Southwest 205th Avenue.

MDFR dropped gallons of water via helicopter to contain and eventually extinguish the fire.

Several horses were saved and no injuries were reported, fire rescue crews said.

