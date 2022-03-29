WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire has ignited in West Miami-Dade.

Authorities responded to the fire in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and Eighth Street, around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered around the area where flames could be seen burning through acres of a wooded area.

It remains unclear how the fire started, but it is believed that ATVs that ride out in the open brush area may have sparked the fire.

About five or six acres have been consumed.

So far, traffic is not being impacted.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.