Brush fire consumes 800 acres in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are keeping a close eye on a large brush fire burning in West Broward.

The Florida Forest Service said they are monitoring an 800-acre forest fire near Mile Marker 44 of Interstate 75.

#MM41FIRE is now 800 acres and three quarters of a mile north of I-75 running parallel to I-75. Smoke signs at mile marker 38 and 45 — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) November 30, 2018

Firefighters will not be trying to put out the blaze, officials said. The primary concern earlier was the wind direction, but that has since subsided.

According to FFS officials, there are currently no structures being threatened, and roadways remain open.

