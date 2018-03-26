Brush fire closes portion of Alligator Alley in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A portion of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley is closed due to heavy smoke from a brush fire.

Collier County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook posting that the interstate is closed from the toll booth in Collier County on Florida’s Gulf Coast to the toll booth in Broward County.

The interstate is the major east-west highway that crosses the state on its southern end.

Officials suggest State Road 80 to U.S. 27 as an alternative route for motorists trying to head east.

Firefighters have been battling brush fires in southwest Florida since last week.

