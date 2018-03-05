Controlled brush fire burns in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A controlled brush fire has broken out in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene near Southwest Eighth Street, west of Krome Avenue, just before 1 p.m., Monday.

According to the Florida Forestry Services, this is a control burn to help ensure the ecosystem stays healthy.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.