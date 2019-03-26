Brush fire burns about 10 acres of land in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire making its way through Northwest Miami-Dade burned about 10 acres of land.

About 12 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the fire near the area of Interstate 75 and the exit to the Florida Turnpike, around 11:25 a.m., Tuesday.

10 acre brush fire off of turnpike south in MD. 2 FFS and several MDFR units on scene. No structures threatened pic.twitter.com/j0D9n7DRhL — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) March 26, 2019

7SkyForce hovered over the scene, where crews could be seen working to put out the fire.

