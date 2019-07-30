Brush fire burns 30 acres near MM 37 along Alligator Alley in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire sparked by lightning has burned around 30 acres of land near Alligator Alley in West Broward.

Florida Forest Service officials said they were called to the scene near mile marker 37, just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said a lightning strike caused the fire to spark.

The fire is not impacting the roadway and may be extinguished thanks to a nearby downpour, officials said.

Traffic cameras in the area captured black smoke rising from the blaze.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.