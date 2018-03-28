Brush fire burning in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7Skyforce is over the scene of a brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire is said to have started Tuesday, due to dry conditions and lack of rain. At one point the blaze seemed to be under control. However, as of 3 a.m., Wednesday it has sparked back up, with windy conditions helping it spread.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are working to contain the fire, located west of Southwest 137th Avenue and about a half mile north of Southwest Eighth Street.

Traffic is not being affected at this point. Drivers are urged to proceed with caution due to smoke in the area.

