(WSVN) - A wildfire continues to burn in Collier County.

Officials said 12 homes were destroyed and more than 30 others damaged.

By Monday, the 8,000-acre blaze was about 50% contained.

It started last week as four smaller brush fires that merged into one.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.