Brush fire 35 percent contained in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire making its way through Northwest Miami-Dade is said to be 35 percent contained.

Seven Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the fire near the area of Interstate 75 and the exit to the Florida Turnpike on Tuesday afternoon.

10 acre brush fire off of turnpike south in MD. 2 FFS and several MDFR units on scene. No structures threatened pic.twitter.com/j0D9n7DRhL — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) March 26, 2019

7SkyForce HD was over the scene where crews could be seen working to put out the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.