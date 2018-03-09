Brownsville Middle student faces judge after bringing pellet gun to school

MIAMI (WSVN) - A middle school student is learning a hard lesson in the law after he brought a pellet gun to school.

The seventh-grader was in court on Friday, one day after a pellet gun was found in his backpack while at Brownsville Middle School in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The judge ordered the student to be detained at home and will now enroll in virtual school.

He is no longer allowed to attend Brownsville Middle.

The pellet gun was not loaded.

