Brownsville Middle School student disciplined for bringing pellet gun on campus

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student was found with a pellet gun at Brownsville Middle School.

Miami-Dade Schools told 7News that a seventh-grader was found with a pellet gun at the school, Thursday.

According to a Miami-Dade Schools spokesperson, the pellet gun was not loaded and the student will be disciplined.

