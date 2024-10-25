FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A youth pastor faced a judge after being accused of living off the earnings of a teenage prostitute who he brought to South Florida.

Stephen Johnson appeared in a Broward County court on Friday in connection to the disturbing charges involving a minor.

Investigators said the victim was just 12 years old when she was first approached by the suspect, and she worked until she was 17, selling nude content online.

Authorities said Johnson brought the teen to South Florida, where he continued to take 40% of her earnings.

Johnson worked as a youth pastor and child counselor in Alabama and is suspected in sex trafficking crimes in several states across the country.

He was arrsted in 2019 for attempted rape, strangulation and battery

Johnson is being held on a $500,000 hold. A judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and children, and stay offline until his trial.

