PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - As a woman recovers from extensive injuries suffered from a possible targeted hit-and-run, her sister speaks out as she works with police to find the driver.

The search continues for the driver who slammed their car into a woman, around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday in Pembroke Park and kept going. Thirty-two-year-old Maggie Alexandre was critically injured.

“It’s going to be a vehicle versus a pedestrian. Advising the vehicle is GOA. It’s 3964 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner. “Is she breathing?”

“10-4,” said an emergency crew member.

Maggie and her friend stopped at the Orion gas station in the 3900 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Maggie’s sister, Sandra Alexandre, tells 7News what her sister remembers up to the moment she was struck by the car.

“She heard the rev of the vehicle coming towards her, and she saw the headlights, and next thing you know she said she remembers seeing flashing lights from the ambulance and the police officers,” said Sandra. “I don’t think it’s an accident, I’m not saying it because she’s my little sister but, I’m saying it based on what I saw.”

Days later, Maggie remains in the hospital, recovering from her extensive injuries.

“Her face was swollen. She has external irons on her right leg because both of her legs are broken,” said Sandra.

Surveillance video shows what might be a gray Honda Civic or BMW accelerate in Maggie’s direction and hit her.

“As soon as my sister came into view, they hit the gas full speed and hit her and the angle of the vehicle was aiming right at her,” said Sandra.

Now Sandra and officers are trying to track down the driver.

“We fully believe that this was intentional. You intentionally did it. You’re evil and you’re a coward because you left,” said Sandra.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

