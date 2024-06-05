FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of young heroes honored for their life-saving actions

Tony Cooper and his friend Elijah Hodge helped save a man from his car after he crashed into a canal.

They were presented with certificates recognizing their bravery and $100 each for their actions at their school, Pine Ridge Education Center.

“I had to save somebody’s life because if it was your family you would want somebody to save your family too,” said Cooper.

“I was thinking that I wasn’t going to let that person die that’s not the way to die,” said Hodge.

“I’m so proud to be here to honor Elijah and Tony for being a hero going into that water and saving someone’s life,” said Lori Alhadeff, a Broward School Board Member.

The driver lost control near McNab Road in North Lauderdale before plunging into that canal.

Cooper and Hodge were at a nearby restaurant and didn’t hesitate to jump in and help the driver escape.

