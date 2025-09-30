HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NICU patients and their families had a sweet reunion with the medical team who cared for them.

The special homecoming was held at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood for NICU Awareness Month.

Video shared with 7News showed family members wearing smiles on their faces as they hugged the medical team that once cared for their tiniest loved ones.

“Thank you isn’t enough. Being here is like adding the icing on the cake because the staff, they were just wonderful,” said mother Ernice Elie-Sturrup.

Medical officials said the day of gratitude and joy shows just how far these children have come and how strong the bond has become with the people who helped them get there.

“Once they’ve gone through our NICU, they’re always part of our family. It’s a good reminder to the families that are still there that there’s light at the end of the tunnel and that there’s life after the NICU,” said Pediatric Surgeon Oliver Lao.

