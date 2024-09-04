HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Superhero patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital had a super day when some of comics’ most popular superheroes stopped by the hospital.

The Marvel characters passed by the hospital Wednesday morning in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“I saw Deadpool, I think Batman,” said Zoe, a patient.

Batman, Deadpool and Spider-Man rappelled from the roof and helped the children design their own superhero capes.

“They’re risking their lives right there in midair, for children over there. That’s so cool,” said Zoe.

“All of our patients are superheroes. They all wear capes and fight battles, and they’re just amazing,” said Shannon Bajwa with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “So today, we wanted to celebrate that, and so, what a better way than having our window washers dress like superheroes dropping from the building’s rooftop? It’s amazing; the kids love it.”

It’s a decade-long tradition at Joe DiMaggio, all made possible by a longtime hospital contractor.

“Our responsibility is for the community. It’s important to give back, and giving back to kids is one of our favorite things to do,” said David Dorn with Clearview Building Services.

“It’s just a fun, exciting way to boost their spirit,” said Bajwa.

It was a day of smiles and laughs celebrating those young superheroes fighting the ultimate battle.

“To see children happy. I want them to be happy like me,” said Zoe.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a month designated to call attention to the condition that deeply affects families across the world.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.