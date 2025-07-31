FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Young patients from across several children’s hospitals in South Florida received a special send-off before departing for a summer camp in Orlando.

The children and teens, who all suffer from sickle cell disease, enjoyed a fun-filled Thursday morning at Broward Health Medical Center with a tasty breakfast and a chance to receive any needed medication before hitting the road.

Broward Health President and CEO Shane Strum said the unique opportunity offers the children a chance to interact with others similiar to them.

“It gives them an opportunity to be with other children with sickle cell, to spend an entire week getting to meet other kids that have this disease, but also have an opportunity to build their confidence, learn more about what’s going on with friends or others that might have a disease like this,” he said.

The patients, who come from Broward Health, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, are headed to Boggy Creek Camp.

“Once you get the hang of it, it’s actually fun. The counselors are nice, the nurses are nice, the camp directors are nice. You have activities to do like archery, swimming, horseback riding, boating and fishing, and more stuff, arts and crafts,” said patient Jayla Scott.

