FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old girl is thanking her heroes after she was rescued from nearly drowning in a pool earlier this year.

It was Mother’s Day weekend when Destiny Desir was at a pool and began to drown.

Her brother, Christopher Pierre, would be the first to recognize her struggle and pull her to safety. Then two Good Samaritans performed CPR on Destiny until fire rescue arrived.

“I didn’t hear no splash or anything. It happened so quick like as soon as I saw her floating in the pool I just jumped in. No hesitation,” said Christopher.

Madison, one of the bystanders who performed CPR, spoke about Christopher’s bravery and swift action.

“Our backs were unfortunately turned to the kids and Christopher, I heard him scream ‘Destiny’ but I could tell they way he screamed her something was not right. And he flew, he literally flew over me, into the middle of the pool like superman and he picked her up and got her out of the water,” she said.

“Aren’t you so glad your brother was there that day?” asked 7News’ Reporter Brandon Beyer.

“Yea,” said Destiny.

“And he saved your life?” asked Beyer.

“Yea,” Destiny replied.

Once first responders got to the scene, they loaded Destiny into an ambulance where they continued to administer chest compressions and other life saving measures until they arrived at Broward Health Center, where she made a full recovery.

Now, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Broward Health Center have partnered together in order to share Destiny’s story, but to also warn parents and guardians to closely monitor children when they are pool side or near any body of water.

Officials stress that as summer is in fool swing, it’s typical for children to spend more days at the pool but it shouldn’t happen without certain safety precautions in place, with the most important being teaching your children to swim.

Officials said it’s never too early or late to enroll kids in swimming lesson. This will give them the tools they need to be strong, defensive swimmers. If children are weak swimmers or non-swimmers, have them wear a life jacket when they are in the water.

Parents can also use a pool safety net or cover when the pool isn’t in use.

As for the general public, fire officials encourage everyone to take a CPR course to stay prepared in the event of an emergency.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.