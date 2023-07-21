FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies came face-to-face with eight-year-old Joey, whom they heroically rescued from underneath an SUV following a bike accident back in May.

The incident occurred when Joey was riding his bike and was struck by the vehicle, leaving him trapped underneath it. Witnesses struggled to lift the heavy SUV off him, but their efforts were not enough. When the deputies arrived, they sprang into action to rescue Joey.

Sergeant Dimitri French from the Broward Sheriff’s Office described the scene.

“When he was underneath the vehicle, it was a scream like you could tell that he was in pain,” he said. “He’s almost like being tortured; he’s underneath a running vehicle, so you can just imagine that the exhaust is running, the temperatures are very high. It was a very hot day, so he’s sandwiched between the asphalt and a hot car.”

Over two months since that fateful day, Joey and his family visited the team of deputies who saved his life. Grateful for their heroic actions, Joey’s parents expressed their gratitude, bringing cake and sandwiches as a thank-you gesture.

“To me, I’m very grateful for them. I mean, not only were they able to save my son’s life, but they also saved my family’s life from a life of pain and agony and misery if anything else would’ve happened to him. So we’re very grateful for them,” said Joey’s father, Jess Figueroa.

As for Joey, he admitted he still feels nervous crossing the road, but he’s been doing much better.

“We still have visual nightmares that wake us up from a dead sleep,” said Christina Crawford, Joey’s mother. “Him, on the other hand, just worries about getting too close while walking across the street. A car could be miles away, and he’s like, ‘Let’s run.'”

The deputies were simply grateful that they were there to help.

“We’re just really grateful that we were there and were able to help that kid at that moment in time,” said French. “A lot of us here are parents, and when you hear a child scream like that, you think of your own kids, and you want someone to act pretty fast.”

To make the reunion even more special, the deputies surprised Joey and his brother with a gift—a pair of new bike helmets, along with toys and games to enjoy. They also reached out to Joey’s school and obtained a list of supplies he and his brother would need for the upcoming school year.

Despite the progress in his recovery, Joey still needs to avoid being out in the sun while his scars heal. Nevertheless, he remains in good spirits, grateful for the deputies who became his real-life heroes.

