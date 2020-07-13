Young at Art Museum handing out art supplies and masks to communities hit hardest by virus

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida kids and their families are staying safe thanks in part to some local artists.

Volunteers with the Young at Art Museum handed out bags to kids and their parents near 24th Avenue and Northwest Seventh Street Monday.

Among the treats the kids received were masks, art supplies and clothing.

Those working with the museum said they wanted to reach out and help the communities hit hardest during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bianca Triozzi of the Young at Art Museum said, “It’s really important for families, young people to be able to express their feelings, be able to eat well.”

Thanks to the museum’s tireless effort, these kids can become artists of their own, with mask design kits included in their bags.

