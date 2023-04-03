FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization said they’re standing up for students and teachers in Florida, and this weekend, they took to the streets of Fort Lauderdale to call out the governor.

The Dream Defenders of Broward County on Sunday marched from the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale to the Broward County School Board office.

Participants called the event the “Can’t Ban Us” protest.

Demonstrators said they’re rallying against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his so-called “war on education,” Black history teachers, and trans and queer students.

“He’s trying to remake education in the state of Florida. He’s making teachers more vulnerable, he’s making trans and queer children more vulnerable,” said student activist Eric Franzelau. “He’s not allowing Black and brown students to learn about their history. We’re not allowed to learn about true American history.”

Florida’s current legislative session started on March 7. To date, several measures have passed changing the state’s education system.

DeSantis said he is protecting schoolchildren from indoctrination and political agendas.

