FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers.

The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting.

On the agenda was a sanitation issue.

“This item is the second part of solid waste management,” said a commissioner.

As commissioners discussed the matter, three women clad from heat to toe in leather and apparent bondage gear walked up.

One of them, her face completely covered by a mask and a visor but with an opening revealing her mouth, addressed commissioners.

“Good evening, council peoples,” she said.

The trio had signed up to comment on the sanitation issue, but that was not the subject that was on their minds.

“You may call me mistress. I am here standing neutral to the motion issue approving an agreement for the proprietary purchase of yard waste processing and disposal,” said the woman. “I do, however, find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain.”

The speaker, who signed in as Mizz Tres Krave, did have a proposal: for city commissioners to build a dungeon.

“Created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens,” said the woman. “Do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand. I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon.”

The commissioners felt compelled to discuss.

“I know there are a couple of different proposed clubs of a variety of natures from a couple of years ago. I thought they were mostly in District 2, though,” said Commissioner John Herbst.

“Also, we have a lot of things going on in District 2,” said another commissioner.

The women’s appearance spilled over into social media.

A tweet reads, “Where is ‘District 2’? Asking for a friend.”

Residents who live in District 4 may find themselves waiting in vain for such a dungeon.

“While we in Fort Lauderdale strive to be diverse and all-inclusive, to the best of my knowledge, we currently do not have any dungeons located in District 4 of the city” said Commissioner Warren Sturman.

7News tried to reach Miss Tres Krave, but she did not return the phone call.

7News has learned she is connected to Krave Nightclub, but apparently, she said all she had to at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

“You are dismissed,” said Tres Krave.

“OK, thank you, and happy holidays to you,” said a commissioner.

The women also handed out business cards for Krave Nightclub during the meeting.

