Yorkie mix recovering after suffering heat stroke in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A grateful family is breathing a sigh of relief after their dog was able to survive a heat stroke while out in the sun in Weston, thanks to three dedicated first responders.

Sunday’s ordeal made for some frightening moments for Juan Bujanda and his brother, who were out walking Dukey, their 7-year-old Yorkie mix, along Weston Road when they noticed something was terribly wrong.

“He just laid on the floor and was having trouble breathing. He was breathing heavily,” he said.

The dog’s owners said they tried to lower his body temperature.

​”We took him to a spinkler right next to us to cool him off,” said Bujanda.

When that didn’t work, they rushed Dukey to a nearby Publix to try and cool off their pet.

With time running out, the siblings called 911 for help.

“These three firefighters came,” said Bujanda’s brother.

Those first responders raced to the supermarket from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Fire Station 55.

“When they got there, they saw that the dog was in severe dehydration and heat exhaustion, possibly heat stroke,” said BSFR Battalion Chief Nichole Notte.

That’s when they jumped into action, first giving Dukey oxygen and then hydrating it.

“What they did was, they cooled the dog down as quickly as they possibly could, so they took some water and some ice, and they put it all over the dog to just try and get that temperature down as fast as they possibly could,” said Notte.

Thankfully, their efforts worked, and Dukey was taken to a veterinarian for further treatment.

Those who came to the canine’s aid said this is not a typical call they respond to, but they’re grateful they could help save a life.

“We help people often, and that, of course, makes us feel good, but when we have a dog, it’s like a special kind of help that we get to do,” said Notte. “The dog can’t thank us, they can’t talk to us, they can’t ask for help, so when we’re there and we can help them, we will.”

Officials said Dukey is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.