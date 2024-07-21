FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida organizations are supplying support to families getting students ready to go back to school.

The YMCA of South Florida led the way Saturday, making sure students have everything they need.

Volunteers at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale handed out backpacks filled with school supplies, underwear and shoes.

Dr. David Kenton, chair of the Children’s Services Council of Broward County, said the event provides much more than these necessary items.

“We are here not just to distribute backpacks and shoes, but also, this is a community resource, and we have community vendors who are here, community-based agencies to provide families and children with additional resources that are available to them, to help them in their efforts to get ready to go back to school,” he said,

Students were also able to get their immunizations and apply for free and reduced school meals.

