FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The YMCA of South Florida hosted the “Little Builders Fun Fest” in Fort Lauderdale.

The event took place at the Holiday Park YMCA Family Center and the Broward Health Emergency Center on Saturday.

Children sat in the driver’s seat of construction vehicles, and signed a construction beam that will hang in the lobby of the new YMCA building.

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