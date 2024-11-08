WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Veterans got a South Florida salute at a morning breakfast event in Weston.

The YMCA of South Florida and the City of Weston hosted its annual Veterans Day event, Friday morning,.

Over 500 veterans, officials and community leaders enjoyed a breakfast at the Bonaventure Town Center Club.

The event included a presentation from Special Forces Officer Mark Nutsch who gave a special message to the veterans.

“We’ll touch on veterans, on how we continue to serve, and after we’re no longer in uniform, and everyone serves, even those not in unform, you serve your community, your family, your co-workers, whatever that may be,” said Nutsch.

He said it’s an honor to be able to represent his veterans’ community.

