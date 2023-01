FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey boat was briefly left stranded on the sands of a Fort Lauderdale beach.

The 50-foot yacht wound up on the beach near Las Olas Boulevard, Monday.

Once the vessel was noticed, a crew towed it back to sea.

