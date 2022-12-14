POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are preparing to demolish a washed-up yacht on Pompano Beach.

The boat was pushed onto the shore on November 10 near the Hillsboro Inlet lighthouse as Hurricane Nicole blew through the area.

Around 6 a.m., workers with the City of Pompano Beach will work to smash out the windows of the boat, carefully removing an engine and destroying the remainder of the watercraft which would take several hours.

The 50-foot vessel will be demolished on Thursday.

Many wondered why the yacht was still on the beach after more than one month had passed.

According to city officials, the ship’s owner is in state prison, meaning they needed his permission to remove or demolish it.

A spectacle has been made of the vessel as beachgoers and tourists have created social media moments with the yacht.

