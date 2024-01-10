FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht on Wednesday was refloated by crews after it was seen sinking in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of sunken vessel that was docked on a canal near Fort Royal Isle and Northeast 34th Avenue.

According to fire rescue, the issue started at around 4 a.m. when the yacht’s bilge pump failed. Crews left the scene when the yacht was refloated and notified the U.S. Coast Guard and the City of Fort Lauderdale about fuel leak.

The 115-foot Motor Yacht Pour Another was built in 2003 and is currently listed at $5.2 million by Fraser Yachts.

No injuries were reported.

