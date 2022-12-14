POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are preparing to demolish a washed-up yacht on Pompano Beach.

The boat was pushed onto the shore as Hurricane Nicole blew through the area.

The 50-foot vessel will be demolished on Thursday, near the Hillsboro Inlet lighthouse.

The process includes smashing the windows, removing the engines and destroying the remainder of the boat.

