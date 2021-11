FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a boatload of trouble in Fort Lauderdale when a yacht slammed into a bridge.

Cellphone video captured the moment the 137-foot vessel struck the Sunrise Boulevard Bridge and became wedged under it, Saturday night.

A witness says passengers on board could be heard screaming.

The Sun-Sentinel reported no one was injured.

