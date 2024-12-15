FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet South Florida pup is being nursed back to health after X-ray scans revealed a shocking discovery.

Plum is receiving lots of love this weekend as she recovers from surgery.

Officials with the Humane Society of Broward County said the 3-year-old dog was brought in to their shelter in Fort Lauderdale from a rural area.

Officials said Plum was in rough condition when she came in, so they knew she needed a lot of care. And so the work began.

Veterinary technician Shelley Henry said their checkup unearthed something disturbing.

“So. Plum was being prepped for surgery, just a regular spay surgery, and as we were moving her from the prep table to the surgery table, our hands kind of ran along her legs, and we could feel a lump that just didn’t feel right. It didn’t feel like it belonged,” she said.

An X-ray revealed what the lump was.

“When we X-rayed her leg, we could see what appeared to be a metal object,” said Henry. “After it was removed, when she had her spay, we removed the object from her leg, and it appeared to be a .22 bullet that was smashed in her leg.”

It was a surprising discovery, as there was no open wound on her leg. Henry said that probably means Plum was shot a long time ago.

“The fur was growing back, everything. It just looked perfectly normal,” she said. “There was absolutely no indication that there was anything wrong with this dog’s leg, apart from the fact that you could feel this hard lump.”

Plum underwent surgery to remove the bullet, as well as heartworm treatment.

It made all the difference. Now she’s hoping to find a loving family with lots of TLC. The shelter said she is a playful, loving and energetic pup who loves to bask in the sun.

The Humane Society of Broward County asks anyone interested in adopting her, or any of the other pets at their shelter, to call them at 954-989-3977 or go to their website for more information.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.