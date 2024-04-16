COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A resident at Wynmoor speaks out after two employees who work in the condo he lives in did an illegal search and now a lot of money is missing.

On April 11, 7News reported two men had been arrested after Coconut Creek Police said they allegedly stole from one of its residents.

O’Neil Elliott, a 43-year-old director of security, and condo building manager, Donald Fitch, 75, were both charged with burglary after allegedly entering the victim’s, John Agosta, unit after John was transported from Wynmoor Village to the hospital after a slip and fall accident on March 15.

John told 7News that he is missing tens of thousands of dollars in missing coins.

“I started collecting in 1973 from the U.S. government,” said John. “They came in clear wrap, they came in seven to eight coins, and they fit from here to here in my safe, perfectly. Every year I bought several issues of coins. For all those years, I don’t know how many I had, but I know I had a bunch.”

The 83-year-old said a neighbor told him who was in his apartment when he came back from the hospital.

“I wasn’t home, I was in the hospital, someone broke into my apartment, guy on the third floor think the manager of the building and someone else who works for Wynmoor,” said John.

Both Elliott and Fitch admit to police they entered Agosta’s apartment illegally following their arrest.

The police report details that Fitch told Elliott “he heard a rumor that the victim had an issue involving a gun.”

Michael Agosta, John’s son, said the suspects did not follow the proper protocol in regards to hearing rumors about a gun.

“If you would had called the police, if you were concerned about the weapon, call the police, let them conduct the search, I would have felt comfortable with that,” said Michael.

Fitch and Elliott searched the victim’s car and condo unit for the gun but they weren’t able to retrieve it. However, when John arrived back home from the hospital, the coins that he left unlocked in his safe were missing.

“I have a safe but I live alone for all these years, I leave it open. Everything gone,” said John.

“I believe the police are investigating the silver coins, I don’t know who stole the silver coins, I want my father to be made whole,” said Michael.

The money for the coins was to be used to help care for John as he gets older, but now it’s all gone.

“We are kinda dumbfounded by this whole situation, I am angry, I’m upset, I’m confused, nobody should be taken advantage of like this,” said Michael.

Residents tell 7News that Elliot and Fitch are no longer with the condo association at Wynmoor.

At this time the two men have not been charged with the theft of the coins. They have been charged with burglary with illegally searching his home and car.

John’s family tells 7News they just want answers and are looking to hire an attorney.

Wynmoor and it’s condo association did not respond to 7News’ request for comment.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.