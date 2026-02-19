POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - When you live to 105, you get special treatment. A Pompano Beach veteran was treated to a one-of-a-kind honor for his birthday.

Donald Dennis, who also goes by Buster, served in the United States Navy as a gunner’s mate on the USS Yorktown and USS Firedrake during World War II. He never would’ve imagined he’d be celebrating his 105th birthday, Wednesday.

With loved ones at his side, he was treated to festivities at his favorite restaurant: Mission BBQ.

Dennis’ service to the country was honored by the Florida Panthers a few years ago, but this time, city officials stepped it up by naming the day in his honor.

“Do hereby proclaim and the celebration of Donald ‘Buster’ Dennis Day,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin.

Dennis’ family told 7News that his quiet demeanor contributed to his longevity and joy in life.

“My dad’s a quiet person. He doesn’t complain about anything. I wanna be like him when I grow up,” said Shari Johnson, Dennis’ daughter.

Dennis has 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

