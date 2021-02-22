WWII fighter plane replica damaged after landing gear fails at Pompano Beach Airpark

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the tarmac at a Pompano Beach airport involving a replica of a World War II fighter plane.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the aircraft’s landing gear collapsed after landing at Pompano Beach Airpark, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the gear failed as the plane was taxiing to the hangar, causing it to collapse onto its belly.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the aircraft surrounded by Broward Sheriff’s Office cruisers.

No fuel leaked out, and no one was hurt.

The plane is a replica of a Grumman TBF Avenger, a bomber used by the U.S. Navy.

